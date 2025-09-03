A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Verisk Analytics Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Verisk Analytics VRSK, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $313.5, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. This current average has decreased by 2.24% from the previous average price target of $320.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verisk Analytics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $320.00 - C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Outperform $315.00 $325.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $317.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Verisk Analytics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Verisk Analytics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and proprietary solutions supporting clients within the insurance ecosystem. Verisk operates under a single segment with two separate business units, underwriting and claims. Within underwriting, the company operates as both a statistical agent and advisory organization collecting and aggregating industrywide claims and policy data and providing insurers with pre-approved forms, rules, and loss costs. Aside from their regulatory and compliance offerings, Verisk provides specialized solutions utilized to power P&C underwriting and catastrophe risk assessment used in reinsurance and insurance-linked securities. Verisk's smaller claims business is critical in preventing fraud and estimating property insurance claims.

Understanding the Numbers: Verisk Analytics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 116.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.