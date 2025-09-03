A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BorgWarner Through 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of BorgWarner BWA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.55, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 10.9% from the previous average price target of $39.27.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of BorgWarner's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $41.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $42.00 $38.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $37.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $32.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BorgWarner's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BorgWarner's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financial Insights: BorgWarner

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BorgWarner's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.97% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

