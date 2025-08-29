Assessing Elastic: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Elastic ESTC underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Elastic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $111.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 13.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $127.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Elastic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $148.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elastic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elastic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elastic compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elastic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Elastic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Elastic's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elastic analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Elastic

Elastic is a software company that specializes in AI-search, observability, and security deployments. Its search division offers both traditional keyword search and vector search methods to enable more context-aware querying. The software has open-source origins but generates revenue through valuable add-ons, including simplified data orchestration and server scaling techniques.

Elastic: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Elastic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.95% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Elastic's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elastic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elastic's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.