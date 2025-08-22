A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Reddit Through 22 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Reddit RDDT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $177.36, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.89% from the previous average price target of $154.38.

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $210.00 $210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $145.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $225.00 $175.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $170.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $130.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $150.00 $130.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $145.00 $130.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $154.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $151.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $125.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $163.00 $158.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $125.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Reddit's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Reddit: A Closer Look

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Reddit: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

