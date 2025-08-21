6 Analysts Have This To Say About Bio-Techne

Ratings for Bio-Techne TECH were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $67.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has decreased by 4.59% from the previous average price target of $70.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Bio-Techne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $61.00 $63.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $75.00 $90.00 Kyle Bauser TD Cowen Announces Buy $65.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $59.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bio-Techne's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Bio-Techne's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (about 75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bio-Techne

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

