Where Americold Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Americold Realty Trust COLD over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.57, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 11.68% from the previous average price target of $23.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Americold Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $23.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $23.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Americold Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Americold Realty Trust's Background

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.4 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Deep Dive into Americold Realty Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Americold Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.54% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

