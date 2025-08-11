A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Synopsys Through 11 Analysts

Ratings for Synopsys SNPS were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $636.82, with a high estimate of $715.00 and a low estimate of $575.00. Observing a 5.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $606.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Synopsys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $715.00 $540.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $650.00 $625.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $660.00 $615.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $625.00 $575.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $660.00 $650.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $610.00 $540.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $620.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $615.00 $653.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $625.00 $660.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $650.00 $650.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $575.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synopsys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synopsys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Synopsys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Synopsys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Understanding the Numbers: Synopsys's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Synopsys's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synopsys's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synopsys's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synopsys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

