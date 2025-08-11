5 Analysts Have This To Say About Becton Dickinson

Becton Dickinson BDX has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $201.4, a high estimate of $241.00, and a low estimate of $184.00. A 2.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $206.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Becton Dickinson's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $197.00 $196.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $172.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $200.00 $185.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $241.00 $261.00 Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $185.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Becton Dickinson. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Becton Dickinson's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Becton Dickinson

Becton Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures prefilled devices, diagnostic instruments, and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (26% of 2024 revenue) and BD Interventional (25%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

Financial Insights: Becton Dickinson

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Becton Dickinson's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Becton Dickinson's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Becton Dickinson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Becton Dickinson's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Becton Dickinson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

