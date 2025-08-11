Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Groupon Stock

Ratings for Groupon GRPN were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $41.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 20.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Groupon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $44.00 $39.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $39.00 $35.00 Sean McGowan Roth Capital Raises Buy $47.00 $33.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Groupon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Groupon's Background

Groupon Inc acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals from local merchants. The company's operations are organized into two segments: North America and International. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America. The company generates revenue from transactions during which the company generates commissions by selling goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. Revenue also includes commissions the company earn when customers make purchases with retailers using digital coupons accessed through its digital properties.

Financial Insights: Groupon

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Groupon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Groupon's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Groupon's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Groupon's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

