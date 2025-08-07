A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cummins Through 8 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Cummins CMI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $388.38, a high estimate of $431.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Marking an increase of 5.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $368.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cummins. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $380.00 $342.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $380.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $387.00 $381.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $355.00 $315.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $431.00 $410.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $419.00 $451.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cummins's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Cummins's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cummins: A Closer Look

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of the world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, which also make their own engines.

Understanding the Numbers: Cummins's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cummins's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cummins's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cummins's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Cummins adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

