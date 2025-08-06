A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BRC Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BRC BRCC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.62, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A 9.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BRC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $2.50 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BRC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BRC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BRC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BRC

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. It is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. Its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

BRC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BRC displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -50.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BRC's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

