Deep Dive Into SPX Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies SPXC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $196.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. Observing a 14.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $170.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of SPX Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $182.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $197.00 $170.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $182.00 $160.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SPX Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SPX Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SPX Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Inc supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company through two reportable segments. The HVAC segment which generates the majority of the revenue for the company, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. Geographically, the company has its operations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, and Others.

Financial Milestones: SPX Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SPX Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SPX Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SPX Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SPX Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SPX Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

