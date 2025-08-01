What Analysts Are Saying About Shift4 Payments Stock

Shift4 Payments FOUR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $116.67, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $111.50, the current average has increased by 4.64%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Shift4 Payments among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Davis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $130.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $120.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $97.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $95.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $124.00 $124.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $97.00 -

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shift4 Payments analyst ratings.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, Shift4 Payments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

