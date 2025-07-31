Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Entegris

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Entegris ENTG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.82, with a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 7.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $106.40.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Entegris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $95.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $103.00 $112.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $112.00 $117.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $85.00 - Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $125.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Entegris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Entegris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Entegris is a leading supplier of purification solutions and advanced materials. The vast majority of sales are to the semiconductor industry. The majority of revenue comes from semiconductor fabricators, but the company sells to all areas of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain including equipment and engineering, chemicals and materials, and distributors. Entegris specializes in materials science and materials purity, both of which are crucial in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Entegris displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Entegris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Entegris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Entegris faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

