9 Analysts Assess Applied Digital: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Applied Digital APLD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.0, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 30.0% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Applied Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Engel Compass Point Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Joe Flynn Compass Point Raises Neutral $13.00 $10.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $8.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $18.00 $12.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $7.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Applied Digital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Applied Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Key Indicators: Applied Digital's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Digital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.08% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -68.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

