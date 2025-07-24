Where PennyMac Financial Servs Stands With Analysts

Ratings for PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $117.88, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average has decreased by 1.45% from the previous average price target of $119.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PennyMac Financial Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $115.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $117.00 $121.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $121.00 $125.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $114.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $119.00 $124.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $125.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennyMac Financial Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PennyMac Financial Servs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PennyMac Financial Servs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PennyMac Financial Servs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PennyMac Financial Servs Better

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. The company operates through two segments: production and servicing. The production segment performs loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. The servicing segment performs loan servicing for newly originated loans.

PennyMac Financial Servs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: PennyMac Financial Servs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennyMac Financial Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennyMac Financial Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennyMac Financial Servs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.59.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

