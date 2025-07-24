Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For CACI International

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CACI International CACI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $537.25, a high estimate of $576.00, and a low estimate of $510.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.07% increase from the previous average price target of $471.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CACI International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $525.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $576.00 - David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $510.00 $450.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $513.00 $438.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CACI International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CACI International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

CACI International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CACI International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

