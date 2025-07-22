Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Snap Stock

Snap SNAP underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 10 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.68, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average has decreased by 9.62% from the previous average price target of $10.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Snap is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.50 $6.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $10.00 $9.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $8.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.50 $8.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.50 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $8.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 $12.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Snap's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Snap's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap analyst ratings.

Get to Know Snap Better

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Snap's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snap's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.1% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.