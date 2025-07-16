Deep Dive Into Jacobs Solutions Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Jacobs Solutions J were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $150.6, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $149.25, the current average has increased by 0.9%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jacobs Solutions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $155.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $141.00 $130.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $152.00 $154.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $154.00 $152.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $151.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jacobs Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $11.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

A Deep Dive into Jacobs Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Jacobs Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

