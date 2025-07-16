7 Analysts Have This To Say About CommVault Systems

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CommVault Systems CVLT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CommVault Systems, revealing an average target of $193.57, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 3.2% from the previous average price target of $187.57.

The standing of CommVault Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $200.00 $215.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $170.00 $168.00 Param Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $185.00 $175.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CommVault Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CommVault Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CommVault Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Cleanroom Recovery, HyperScale X, Air Gap Protect, Compliance, Cloud Rewind, and Clumio Backtrack. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CommVault Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CommVault Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CommVault Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CommVault Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CommVault Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

