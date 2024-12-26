Assessing Progressive: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Progressive PGR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $293.86, with a high estimate of $335.00 and a low estimate of $237.00. Observing a 4.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $281.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Progressive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Announces Outperform $305.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $267.00 $273.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $302.00 $299.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $335.00 $331.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Hold $237.00 $197.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $285.00 $277.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $277.00 $267.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $290.00 $280.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $331.00 $319.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $251.00 $242.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $319.00 $309.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $295.00 $257.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Progressive's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Progressive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Progressive's Background

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Progressive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

