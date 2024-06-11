Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Lovesac Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lovesac LOVE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lovesac, revealing an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 20.24% decrease from the previous average price target of $42.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lovesac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $35.00 $60.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $36.00 - Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $36.00 $44.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Lowers Buy $30.00 $34.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Announces Buy $34.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lovesac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lovesac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lovesac's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lovesac Better

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Lovesac: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lovesac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lovesac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lovesac's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lovesac's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

