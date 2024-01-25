The Latest Analyst Ratings For Revvity

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Revvity RVTY were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Revvity and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $110.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Highlighting a 6.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $118.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Revvity by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $92.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $125.00 $105.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $88.00 Timothy Daley Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $95.00 - Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $106.00 $135.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Lowers Overweight $110.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Revvity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Revvity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Revvity analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Revvity Better

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Revvity: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Revvity's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.