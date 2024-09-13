Turkey's Spy Chief Meets With Hamas To Discuss Cease-Fire In Gaza: Reports

Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency, met with representatives from the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, to discuss the negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to media reports.

Kalin met with a delegation from the Hamas political bureau leadership, Turkish news channel TRT Haber said, citing Turkish security sources, Reuters reported.

Turkey denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza. Turkey’s intelligence agency has been in contact with those involved in the conflict — Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the U.S. — as it carries out intensive diplomacy for a ceasefire in Gaza, TRT Haber said.

The war between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to its health ministry.

International mediators last week completed a new proposal aimed at forming a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to cede control of Gaza's border with Egypt.

Israel's military and Hamas temporarily paused fighting in the Gaza Strip for three days a couple of weeks ago to allow about 640,000 children to get vaccinated against polio.

