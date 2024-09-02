Israel Rocked By Protesters Call For Immediate Ceasefire After Hostage Deaths

In the wake of the tragic deaths of six hostages in Gaza, Israel has been swept by large-scale protests. The public outcry demands an immediate ceasefire and the liberation of the remaining hostages.

What Happened: Israel was engulfed by protests on Sunday, with an estimated gathering of up to 500,000 citizens. Protesters in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other cities urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify efforts to free the remaining 101 hostages, of which about a third are believed to be deceased, according to Israeli officials, Reuters reported on Monday.

The Israeli military confirmed the recovery of six bodies from a tunnel in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. The deceased hostages were identified as Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino.

A forensic examination revealed they were “murdered by Hamas terrorists in a number of shots at close range” 48-72 hours prior, according to an Israeli health ministry spokesperson.

President Joe Biden expressed his indignation over the deaths and assured that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes.” He also affirmed that the U.S. would persist in its efforts to secure a deal for the release of the remaining hostages.

Why It Matters: The protests reflect growing public discontent with the country’s leadership’s inability to establish a ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu, under increasing pressure to conclude nearly 11 months of conflict through a ceasefire deal and the release of the remaining hostages, vowed that Israel would not rest until the culprits were apprehended. However, senior Hamas officials attributed the deaths to Israel’s refusal to sign a ceasefire agreement.

The protests follow a brief ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to allow the vaccination of approximately 640,000 children against polio in Gaza.

