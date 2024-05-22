Biden Says AI Companies 'Must Earn Our Trust,' Calls For 'Responsible Innovation'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) while stressing the importance of trust and responsibility in its development.

What Happened: Biden took to X on Wednesday to commit to promoting safe and secure AI innovation.

He stated, “Artificial intelligence and the companies that wield its possibilities are going to transform the lives of people around the world – there’s no doubt about that. But first, they must earn our trust.”

Biden further added that he would do everything in his power to ensure the responsible use of AI, including AI-generated audio. He called on AI companies to join him in this commitment.

Why It Matters: The Biden administration has been proactive in addressing AI-related risks. In March, the White House unveiled a policy mandating federal agencies to appoint a chief AI officer and disclose their AI usage. The policy aims to protect the public while maximizing AI’s benefits.

Additionally, the administration is considering regulations to restrict China’s access to advanced AI models. This move is seen as a strategy to safeguard U.S. AI from potential misuse by adversaries.

Furthermore, Biden’s initiative to democratize AI research has received support from major tech companies like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Meta Platforms Inc. META. This project aims to provide U.S. researchers and educators with advanced AI resources.

