Auto Regulators Have No Plans To Crash Test Tesla's Cybertruck For Now: But Why?

Loading... Loading...

The Tesla Cybertruck, which has been the subject of much debate and speculation, will not be subjected to crash testing anytime soon, according to regulatory bodies.

What Happened: The National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) have no immediate plans to assess the crashworthiness of the Cybertruck, reported Jalopnik. This decision is reportedly due to the vehicle’s unique stainless steel body and its relatively low production volume.

Despite Tesla’s previous implication of crash testing the Cybertruck, there is no official data available. The IIHS has stated that it will not consider testing the vehicle until there is a significant increase in consumer interest or a substantial rise in production.

See Also: Can Tesla’s Cybertruck Dethrone Ford’s F-150 As America’s Favorite Pickup Truck? Here’s What Experts And Consumers Say

While a few Cybertrucks have been delivered, the vehicle’s crashworthiness remains a mystery.

The NHTSA has already released its list of vehicles to be crash-tested in 2024, and the Cybertruck is not included.

The lack of crash testing has raised concerns about the vehicle’s safety, especially given Tesla’s history of releasing misleading videos.

Why It Matters: A video of a Cybertruck crash test was shared by Tesla in April 2023, but the film stopped short of showing the vehicle crashing into an obstruction, sparking a range of emotions on Twitter.

In November, Elon Musk claimed that the Cybertruck would be bulletproof, particularly to handgun bullets, and generated significant interest and skepticism as the truck’s launch approached.

The lack of crash testing for the Cybertruck raises questions about its safety, especially in everyday driving scenarios. With the vehicle’s unique design and materials, independent crash testing could provide crucial insights into its real-world safety performance.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: EV Maker Rivian Navigates Death Cross Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.