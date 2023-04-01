More details on Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck continue to be released, with the company posting another video of its long-awaited vehicle.

What Happened: On Saturday, Tesla’s Twitter account shared a video of a crash test of the Cybertruck. The 37-second clip shows a Cybertruck whizzing past a group of awestruck spectators gaping at it from behind windows. The vehicle is shown stopping short of crashing against the obstruction. The irony is that the crash, which is central to a crash test, does not occur until the end of the video.

Twitter users flooded Tesla with comments that reflected a range of emotions.

One user said, “Just like the truck! It never arrives,” apparently taking a potshot at Tesla for inordinately delaying the launch (the Cybertruck, which was first announced in Nov. 2019, has yet to see the light of day).

Another wrote, “I feel bad for the walls that crash into this bulletproof beast” — in reference to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's claim that the Cybertruck is bulletproof. Reports, however, have noted that only the windows, and not the actual body, of the electric pickup truck is apparently bulletproof.

On Saturday, a Tesla influencer going by the Twitter handle $ICannot_Enough also shared another video of the Cybertruck's crash test, saying “That’s all the footage that survived the collision.”

In response, a Twitter user said, “Thats a pretty cool new view of Cybertruck.”

Why It’s Important: A Cybertruck enthusiast shared a video of Tesla testing a prototype’s steering this week. Musk commented that the turning of the Cybertruck was perhaps better than that of the Model Y.

The billionaire has previously termed the Cybertruck as “epic,” while Tesla fans see the launch of the electric pickup truck as the company’s “iPhone moment.”

Cybertruck is expected to provide Tesla’s vehicle volume a boost. While Wall Street is forecasting 92,000 units for 2024, the actual deliveries could be in the range of 200,000 units, adding $0.40 per share in incremental earnings per share, according to Future Fund’s Gary Black.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Tesla stock closed Friday's session 6.24% higher at $207.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Tesla Back Above $200 Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries, Lucid Hit By Recall Woes, Faraday Future Finally Gets Started And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Photo: Shutterstock