Why Is Spirit Airlines Stock Sliding Friday?

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2024 11:41 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Spirit Airlines stock falls as JetBlue struggles to meet $3.8 billion merger terms; deal may terminate by January 2024.
  • Spirit anticipates high Q4 2023 revenue; shares drop 60% post-antitrust ruling, with $1.3 billion liquidity as of December 31, 2023.
Spirit Airlines, Inc SAVE stock plunged Friday as JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU disclosed its inability to comply with every provision of the $3.8 billion merger deal within the stipulated period. The update sent the prices of the target company down 18% Friday.

JetBlue also informed Spirit that the deal may be terminable on and after January 28, 2024.

Earlier this month the companies shared their plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.

The budget airline's shares have dived by over 60% since the ruling.

JetBlue must pay Spirit $70 million if the deal does not materialize over antitrust grounds and $400 million to Spirit shareholders, Bloomberg reports.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc UALAmerican Airlines Group, Inc AALDelta Air Lines, Inc DALSouthwest Airlines Co LUV control 80% of the U.S. airline landscape. Therefore, the deal could have formed the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S., adding to Spirit's survival.

JetBlue needs Spirit's 200 aircraft and about 3,000 pilots as they battle a supply crunch.

Spirit expects fourth quarter 2023 revenue at the high end of the company's initial guidance. It expects sales of $1.32 billion versus the consensus of $1.31 billion.

Spirit as of December 31, 2023 had $1.3 billion of liquidity.

Price Action: SAVE shares are down 16.5% at $6.03 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

