Why Is Spirit Airlines Stock Sliding Friday?

Spirit Airlines, Inc SAVE stock plunged Friday as JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU disclosed its inability to comply with every provision of the $3.8 billion merger deal within the stipulated period. The update sent the prices of the target company down 18% Friday.
JetBlue also informed Spirit that the deal may be terminable on and after January 28, 2024.
Earlier this month the companies shared their plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.
The budget airline's shares have dived by over 60% since the ruling.
JetBlue must pay Spirit $70 million if the deal does not materialize over antitrust grounds and $400 million to Spirit shareholders, Bloomberg reports.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL, American Airlines Group, Inc AAL, Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL, Southwest Airlines Co LUV control 80% of the U.S. airline landscape. Therefore, the deal could have formed the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S., adding to Spirit's survival.
JetBlue needs Spirit's 200 aircraft and about 3,000 pilots as they battle a supply crunch.
Spirit expects fourth quarter 2023 revenue at the high end of the company's initial guidance. It expects sales of $1.32 billion versus the consensus of $1.31 billion.
Spirit as of December 31, 2023 had $1.3 billion of liquidity.
Price Action: SAVE shares are down 16.5% at $6.03 on the last check Friday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
