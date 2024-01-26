Why Is Spirit Airlines Stock Sliding Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Spirit Airlines, Inc SAVE stock plunged Friday as JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU disclosed its inability to comply with every provision of the $3.8 billion merger deal within the stipulated period. The update sent the prices of the target company down 18% Friday.

JetBlue also informed Spirit that the deal may be terminable on and after January 28, 2024.

Earlier this month the companies shared their plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.

The budget airline's shares have dived by over 60% since the ruling.

JetBlue must pay Spirit $70 million if the deal does not materialize over antitrust grounds and $400 million to Spirit shareholders, Bloomberg reports.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL, American Airlines Group, Inc AAL, Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL, Southwest Airlines Co LUV control 80% of the U.S. airline landscape. Therefore, the deal could have formed the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S., adding to Spirit's survival.

JetBlue needs Spirit's 200 aircraft and about 3,000 pilots as they battle a supply crunch.

Spirit expects fourth quarter 2023 revenue at the high end of the company's initial guidance. It expects sales of $1.32 billion versus the consensus of $1.31 billion.

Spirit as of December 31, 2023 had $1.3 billion of liquidity.

Price Action: SAVE shares are down 16.5% at $6.03 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons