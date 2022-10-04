Ballistic Missile Fired By Kim Jong Un Flows Over Japan For 22 Minutes Before Landing In Pacific Waters

An intermediate-range ballistic missile fired by North Korea flew over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in half a decade, the Japanese prime minister’s office said.

What Happened: Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, confirmed that the missile flew for 22 minutes and landed in the waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, and no damage was immediately reported.

“The firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act, and I strongly condemn it.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement.

Kishida said he would convene the National Security Council to discuss the situation.

The missile launch by Kim Jong Un forced Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains until another notice that the missile appeared to have landed in the Pacific waters.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol dubbed it “reckless nuclear provocations” and said North Korea would face a stern response from the South and the broader international community. According to Yoon, the missile’s range is 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles), which places Guam within striking distance.

So far, Kim has test-fired about 40 missiles at over 20 different launches this year.

Meanwhile, the letters exchanged between Donald Trump, and Kim revealed that the North Korean leader reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with the former U.S. president while sidelining then-South Korean president Moon Jae In.

