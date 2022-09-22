Kim Jong Un May Soon Launch New Missile Submarine, Satellite Imagery Reportedly Shows

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may soon be gearing up to launch a new submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles, according to a U.S.-based think tank.

What Happened: According to a report in Reuters, 38 North, which monitors North Korea, said on the east coast of the nation six barges and vessels had gathered near the construction hall quay. They were detected from Sept. 18 onwards. 38 North mentioned in the report that its observation was based on commercial satellite imagery of the Sinpo South Shipyard.

"While barges and a dry dock have been occasionally observed around the submarine launch quay at the main construction hall, the presence of six vessels and barges in this area has not been observed before," the report said.

It concluded that the activity suggests Kim may be preparing to launch a submarine.

Why It's Important: The report comes hours after U.S. President Joe Biden, in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, blasted North Korea for "blatantly violating U.N. sanctions."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the U.S. sought diplomacy with North Korea after the supreme leader introduced a new law that officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect the country. The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. has no hostile intent toward the country and continues to seek diplomacy with Kim.

