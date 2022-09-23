Biden Announces $1.5B To Combat US Overdose Epidemic, Support Recovery

by

The White House announced $1.5 billion in funding to tackle opioid overdoses, sanctions against traffickers, and increased funding for law enforcement.

The White House said the funding is designed to help states, tribal lands, and territories tackle the "devastating" overdose epidemic and to "support individuals in recovery."

The funds would be used to treat substance-use disorders and remove barriers to key tools like naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

The grants would also be funding recovery support services, peer support specialists, overdose education efforts in emergency departments, and care for stimulant use and misuse disorders, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

It will also help states expand access to recovery support services and treatment for substance use disorder, the White House said.

The White House also announced additional funding for law enforcement agencies working "on the front lines of the overdose epidemic" and plans for the Treasury to use sanctions against global drug trafficking operations.

The $12 million allocated to law enforcement agencies, which adds to $275 million of funding announced in April, will help officials prevent overdoses, take down trafficking operations and tackle violent crime associated with drugs, the White House said.

