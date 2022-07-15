U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen blasted Russian finance officials taking part in a Group of 20 meeting in Bali on Friday for continuing to support Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine.

What Happened: Russian officials shared the responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war, Yellen said, while speaking at the opening session of the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Indonesia, according to Reuters.

"You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world," the former Fed chair said, addressing the Russian officials.

Yellen welcomed Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko and blamed the negative spillovers of the war "solely" on Russia, the report noted, citing a Treasury official.

See Also: Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the G20 meeting in Bali and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov participated virtually when Yellen spoke.

Yellen told the media on Thursday that Russian officials had no place at the G20 meeting and called on other participating nations to hold Putin accountable for the invasion of Ukraine and its dramatic impact on energy prices and rising food insecurity.

"I condemn Russia's brutal and unjust war in the strongest possible terms," Yellen said.

"By starting this war, Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices."

She also urged G20 countries to scale up and accelerate financial assistance to help Ukraine.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.