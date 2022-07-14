Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports.

What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.

Tikhonova has been named as the co-chairman of a committee to coordinate import-substitution efforts by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, according to Moscow-based RBC news.

The news report said RSPP’s press service confirmed the appointment.

The report further pointed out that a spokesperson for Innopraktika, who manages the National Intellectual Development Foundation, where Tikhonova is a chief, said she hadn’t yet agreed to the appointment.

Earlier, Putin’s elder daughter Maria Vorontsova was also sanctioned by the EU, the U.K., and the U.S. in April; the allies said Vorontsova “leads state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin toward genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin.”

Benzinga’s Take: This appointment follows several Western entities, including the U.S. and the EU imposing economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. Russia has tried to blunt the effect of sanctions with Russian-made substitutes, but there has been little progress and the economy remains heavily reliant on imported products.

