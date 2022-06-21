Tencent Cuts Stake In This Chinese Edtech Firm

- Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY slashed its stake in Koolearn Technology Hldg Ltd KLTHF to 1.6% from 9%, Bloomberg reports.
- The Chinese education technology firm's shares surged 684% in just nine trading sessions through June 16, basking on the live-streaming e-commerce frenzy before Beijing's tech crackdown.
- An analyst expressed doubts over the sustainability of the business crediting most of the rally to the retail investors.
- Also Read: China Continues Its Crackdown, Penalizes Social Media Influencer $16M For Tax Evasion
- Some analysts view Tencent's move as a shift to lower exposure in areas subject to Beijing's regulatory clampdown.
- China reportedly called on live-streaming platforms to share more profits with peasants.
- China's intense crackdown on the sector affected the quarterly results of HUYA Inc HUYA and DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU, leading to the scaling back of jobs.
- However, lately, JD.com, Inc JD Retail chief Xin Lijun acknowledged some stability in the regulatory environment.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares closed at $46.73 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.