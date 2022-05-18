DouYu Registers 17% Revenue Decline In Q1 Amid China's Live Streaming Crackdown

by

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 16.6% to $283.3 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $253.2 million.

HUYA Inc HUYA revenue missed the Q1 consensus amid China's live streaming crackdown and COVID resurgence.

revenue missed the Q1 consensus amid China's live streaming crackdown and COVID resurgence. Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 13.6% Y/Y to $272.5 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment.

DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 13.6% Y/Y to $272.5 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment. Advertising and other revenues declined by 55.6% Y/Y to $10.8 million due to the challenging macro environment and exploration of new commercialization models.

Gross margin rose by 150 bps to 13.6% due to significantly decreased copyright costs.

Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.03) was in line with the consensus loss.

DouYu held $996.2 million in cash and equivalents.

Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs fell 6.8% Y/Y to 55.1 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 8.6% Y/Y to 6.4 million.

Price Action: DOYU shares closed higher by 2.7% at $1.52 on Tuesday.

