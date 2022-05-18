QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

DouYu Registers 17% Revenue Decline In Q1 Amid China's Live Streaming Crackdown

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 6:26 AM | 1 min read
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU  reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 16.6% to $283.3 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $253.2 million.
  • HUYA Inc HUYA revenue missed the Q1 consensus amid China's live streaming crackdown and COVID resurgence.
  • Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 13.6% Y/Y to $272.5 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment.
  • Advertising and other revenues declined by 55.6% Y/Y to $10.8 million due to the challenging macro environment and exploration of new commercialization models.
  • Gross margin rose by 150 bps to 13.6% due to significantly decreased copyright costs.
  • Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.03) was in line with the consensus loss. 
  • DouYu held $996.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs fell 6.8% Y/Y to 55.1 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 8.6% Y/Y to 6.4 million.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares closed higher by 2.7% at $1.52 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTech