ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How US Looks To Churn Out Quality Workers For EV, Broadband Industry

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
  • The White House aims to introduce a summer-long initiative to unite labor unions and industry, Reuters reports.
  • They aim to help train more workers for good jobs in the electric vehiclebroadband, and construction sectors, senior administration officials.
  • The government aims to counter concerns regarding the possible recession and high inflation while highlighting employment gains by the move.
  • The "Talent Pipeline Challenge" will promote employers and state and local governments to use $800 million in job training funds from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. 
  • Top U.S. government officials will meet at the White House with executives from AT&T Inc T, Bechtel, Siemens AG SIEGY, union leaders, and workforce experts to brainstorm how to train more workers for quality jobs in those sectors.
  • American Rescue Program will also offer a significant sum from its rescue package to boost the supply of workers.
  • The Labor Department rolled out a "good jobs" campaign to emphasize workers' rights to collective bargaining. It will host its jobs summit on June 21, followed by another White House workforce event on June 27.
  • Photo form  PxHere

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia