Here's How US Looks To Churn Out Quality Workers For EV, Broadband Industry

- The White House aims to introduce a summer-long initiative to unite labor unions and industry, Reuters reports.
- They aim to help train more workers for good jobs in the electric vehicle, broadband, and construction sectors, senior administration officials.
- The government aims to counter concerns regarding the possible recession and high inflation while highlighting employment gains by the move.
- The "Talent Pipeline Challenge" will promote employers and state and local governments to use $800 million in job training funds from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
- Top U.S. government officials will meet at the White House with executives from AT&T Inc T, Bechtel, Siemens AG SIEGY, union leaders, and workforce experts to brainstorm how to train more workers for quality jobs in those sectors.
- American Rescue Program will also offer a significant sum from its rescue package to boost the supply of workers.
- The Labor Department rolled out a "good jobs" campaign to emphasize workers' rights to collective bargaining. It will host its jobs summit on June 21, followed by another White House workforce event on June 27.
