Key Takeaways From US's New Standards for National EV Charging Network

- The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) proposed minimum standards and requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging projects funded under a $5 billion government program.
- The government sought 50% of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations by 2030, which could serve as a significant breakthrough for EV makers like Tesla, Inc TSLA and others.
- The new standards made charging EVs convenient, reliable, and affordable for all Americans, including driving long distances.
- Reuters quoted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg saying, "Everyone should be able to count on fast charging, fair pricing, and easy-to-use payment."
- The new proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration would ensure EV owners could use charging stations nationwide with similar payment systems, pricing information (and) charging speeds.
- "Everybody should be able to find a working charging station when and where they need it - without worrying about paying more or getting worse service because of where they live," Buttigieg said.
- The rules ensured EV stations built nationwide could communicate and operate on the same software platforms.
- The rules would mandate funded EV charging stations to have at least four ports capable of simultaneously fast charging four EVs working 97% of the time and bar charging stations from requiring drivers to have a membership to use them.
