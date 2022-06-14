ñol

çais
AT&T Braces For Possible Price Hike Citing Inflation Woes Shortly After Verizon

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
  • AT&T Inc T could hike mobile-service prices again to ease the impact of the surging inflation, Bloomberg quotes CFO Pascal Desroches.
  • Inflation pressure is outrunning cost projections, Desroches reasoned.
  • "We're seeing inflation in labor, supplies, energy, and transport. So we're keeping an eye on it," Desroches said at an investor conference. 
  • Also Read: This Analyst Expects AT&T To Charge Customers For HBO Max After Latter Being Dropped From Unlimited Premium Plan
  • If the pressure persists, "we're going to have to look at pricing again as a potential leverage to help offset that." 
  • Recently, Verizon Communications Inc VZ disclosed plans to raise monthly service charges by $6 per line and $12 for limited data family plans beginning in July.
  • AT&T increased rates by $6 per line and $12 for family plans in May. Verizon raised the prices shortly after citing similar reasons.
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 1.80% at $19.41 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons

