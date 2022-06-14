AT&T Braces For Possible Price Hike Citing Inflation Woes Shortly After Verizon

- AT&T Inc T could hike mobile-service prices again to ease the impact of the surging inflation, Bloomberg quotes CFO Pascal Desroches.
- Inflation pressure is outrunning cost projections, Desroches reasoned.
- "We're seeing inflation in labor, supplies, energy, and transport. So we're keeping an eye on it," Desroches said at an investor conference.
- If the pressure persists, "we're going to have to look at pricing again as a potential leverage to help offset that."
- Recently, Verizon Communications Inc VZ disclosed plans to raise monthly service charges by $6 per line and $12 for limited data family plans beginning in July.
- AT&T increased rates by $6 per line and $12 for family plans in May. Verizon raised the prices shortly after citing similar reasons.
- Price Action: T shares traded lower by 1.80% at $19.41 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons
