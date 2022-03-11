 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WHO Recommended Ukraine's Health Ministry To Destroy High-Threat Pathogens To Prevent Disease Spread: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Share:
WHO Recommended Ukraine's Health Ministry To Destroy High-Threat Pathogens To Prevent Disease Spread: Reuters

The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in its public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills," the agency told Reuters.

Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases, including COVID-19. Its labs have backing from the U.S., the European Union, and the WHO.

The WHO would not say when it had made the recommendation, nor did it provide specifics about the kinds of pathogens or toxins housed in Ukraine's laboratories. The agency declined to answer questions about whether its recommendations were followed.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova repeated a longstanding claim that the U.S. operates a biowarfare lab in Ukraine, an accusation that Washington and Kyiv have repeatedly denied.

Zakharova said that documents unearthed by Russian forces in Ukraine showed "an emergency attempt to erase evidence of military biological programs" by destroying lab samples.

The WHO statement did not refer to biowarfare. The agency said it encourages all parties to cooperate in "the safe and secure disposal of any pathogens." It offered to help wherever possible with technical guidance and coordination.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Biden, Democrats Fall Short On Voters' Key Issues: WSJ
Why This Tesla Rival Is Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors Today
How To Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops
Markets Have Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Go Nowhere
Egypt Puts Three-Month Ban On Food Exports: Report
'Held Hostage To External Events': Experts React To 7.9% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 1982
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ukraine Ukraine crisisGovernment News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com