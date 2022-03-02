Facebook, Apple, Google Ban Their Products and Services In Russia

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) globally demoted content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages, Instagram accounts, and posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook, Reuters reports.

Meta also looks to restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stopped selling iPhones and other products in Russia, along with blocking the download of the state-sponsored news outlets through its App Store outside of Russia, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Apple also stopped the export of its products to Russian sales channels. It also restricted Apple Pay and disabled traffic and live incidents from its Maps in Ukraine.

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube restricted access to RT and other Russian channels in Ukraine. Google also disabled its live traffic data in Ukraine on Google Maps.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) also moved to suspend product sales in Russia. Tech and social media companies are under pressure to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $203.20 on the last check Wednesday.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay