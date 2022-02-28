 Skip to main content

Google Disables Google Maps For Ukraine; Bans Russia Owned RT's Mobile App
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:23am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google temporarily disabled some Google Maps tools for Ukraine, which provide live information about traffic conditions, Reuters reports.
  • After consulting with sources, including regional authorities, Google globally disabled the Google Maps traffic layer and live information.
  • Ukraine faced attacks from Russian forces who invaded the country on February 24.
  • Google said live traffic information remained available to drivers using its turn-by-turn navigation features in the area.
  • Google also banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian at the Kyiv government's request.
  • Google blocked RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps, and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook after the invasion.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.39% at $2,690.39 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media

