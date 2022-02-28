Google Disables Google Maps For Ukraine; Bans Russia Owned RT's Mobile App
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google temporarily disabled some Google Maps tools for Ukraine, which provide live information about traffic conditions, Reuters reports.
- After consulting with sources, including regional authorities, Google globally disabled the Google Maps traffic layer and live information.
- Ukraine faced attacks from Russian forces who invaded the country on February 24.
- Google said live traffic information remained available to drivers using its turn-by-turn navigation features in the area.
- Google also banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian at the Kyiv government's request.
- Google blocked RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps, and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook after the invasion.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.39% at $2,690.39 on Friday.
