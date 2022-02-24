 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Admits It Removed Ukraine Open-Source Intelligence Accounts By Mistake: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:49am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Admits It Removed Ukraine Open-Source Intelligence Accounts By Mistake: FT

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) admitted it mistakenly suspended the accounts of open-source intelligence reporters, Financial Times reports.

The reporters had posted about Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. The post led to many of them accusing the Russian state of launching a "bot" campaign against them. 

Related Content: Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation' In Ukraine, Reports Say Blasts Being Heard In Several Ukrainian Cities

Open-source reporters used social media to supply a steady commentary on the activities of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, based on publicly available satellite imagery. 

The people behind the suspended accounts assume Russian bots led to Twitter's moderation technology's automatic removal of their content. 

The suspensions coincided with the temporary shutdown of several Ukrainian government websites and banks after a series of cyberattacks, Ukraine's third since the beginning of the year. 

Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 3.54% at $31.60 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know
Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access
Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Invisible Friends NFT: What You Need To Know About The Sold-Out Collection
Facebook Follows Twitter, Shares Security Tips For Ukraine's Users
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com