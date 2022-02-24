Twitter Admits It Removed Ukraine Open-Source Intelligence Accounts By Mistake: FT

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) admitted it mistakenly suspended the accounts of open-source intelligence reporters, Financial Times reports.

The reporters had posted about Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. The post led to many of them accusing the Russian state of launching a "bot" campaign against them.

Open-source reporters used social media to supply a steady commentary on the activities of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, based on publicly available satellite imagery.

The people behind the suspended accounts assume Russian bots led to Twitter's moderation technology's automatic removal of their content.

The suspensions coincided with the temporary shutdown of several Ukrainian government websites and banks after a series of cyberattacks, Ukraine's third since the beginning of the year.

Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 3.54% at $31.60 premarket on the last check Thursday.