Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) on bleak prospects of winning approval for the $40 billion chip deal, Bloomberg reports.
- Nvidia expressed pessimism to its partners regarding the deal's success.
- SoftBank, meanwhile, is stepping up preparations for an Arm initial public offering as an alternative to the Nvidia takeover, the report adds.
- The purchase touted to become the biggest semiconductor deal in history faced global backlash from regulators and the chip industry, including Arm's customers.
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission argued that Nvidia would become too powerful if it gained control over Arm's chip designs.
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google argued that Nvidia would fail to preserve Arm's independence because it's an Arm customer itself.
