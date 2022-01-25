 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) on bleak prospects of winning approval for the $40 billion chip deal, Bloomberg reports.
  • Nvidia expressed pessimism to its partners regarding the deal's success. 
  • SoftBank, meanwhile, is stepping up preparations for an Arm initial public offering as an alternative to the Nvidia takeover, the report adds. 
  • The purchase touted to become the biggest semiconductor deal in history faced global backlash from regulators and the chip industry, including Arm's customers. 
  • The U.S. Federal Trade Commission argued that Nvidia would become too powerful if it gained control over Arm's chip designs.
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google argued that Nvidia would fail to preserve Arm's independence because it's an Arm customer itself.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 4.90% at $222.38 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + SFTBY)

If You're Selling Nvidia Stock Because Of Arm Deal Developments, Jim Cramer Thinks 'You're A Fool'
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
Crypto Crash's Silver Lining? Gaming Might Get Cheaper In 2022 As GPU Street Prices Take A Beating
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Meta Launches Next-Gen AI Supercomputer: All You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com