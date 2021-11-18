 Skip to main content

US Joins UK, EU In Opposing Nvidia-Arm Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • The U.S. raised potential objections to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) controversial acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned Arm, Financial Times reports.
  • Nvidia admitted that the Federal Trade Commission had "expressed concerns" about the Arm transaction and that it was in discussions with the agency about "remedies to address those concerns." 
  • Recently the U.K. launched an in-depth investigation into the transaction on competition and national security grounds. The European Commission began its comprehensive review in late October. 
  • Some local chipmakers in China also complained to regulators about the deal. The deal had been "under review" by Chinese authorities. 
  • Nvidia still believed "in the merits and benefits of the acquisition to Arm, its licensees, and the industry." 
  • The deal faced opposition from big American tech companies that worried Nvidia would limit their access to Arm's chip designs. 
  • Related Content: Nvidia Steamrolls Q3 Estimates Fueled By Record Gaming, Data Center And Pro Viz Revenues
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 8.39% at $317.15 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

