US Joins UK, EU In Opposing Nvidia-Arm Deal
- The U.S. raised potential objections to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) controversial acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned Arm, Financial Times reports.
- Nvidia admitted that the Federal Trade Commission had "expressed concerns" about the Arm transaction and that it was in discussions with the agency about "remedies to address those concerns."
- Recently the U.K. launched an in-depth investigation into the transaction on competition and national security grounds. The European Commission began its comprehensive review in late October.
- Some local chipmakers in China also complained to regulators about the deal. The deal had been "under review" by Chinese authorities.
- Nvidia still believed "in the merits and benefits of the acquisition to Arm, its licensees, and the industry."
- The deal faced opposition from big American tech companies that worried Nvidia would limit their access to Arm's chip designs.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 8.39% at $317.15 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
