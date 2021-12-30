 Skip to main content

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Loads Call Options In Alphabet, Micron, Roblox, Salesforce And Disney
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
The Democratic majority leader seems to be keeping busy while Congress is in recess for the holidays. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased millions of dollars worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.

Pelosi bought call options in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), according to financial disclosures published Thursday.

Here is a closer look at what Pelosi is betting on.

Alphabet

  • Date Purchased: Dec. 17
  • Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million
  • Option Quantity: 10
  • Strike Price: $2,000
  • Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Micron

  • Date Purchased: Dec. 21
  • Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000
  • Option Quantity: 100
  • Strike Price: $50
  • Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Roblox

  • Date Purchased: Dec. 20
  • Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000
  • Option Quantity: 100
  • Strike Price: $100
  • Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023

Salesforce

  • Date Purchased: Dec. 20
  • Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million
  • Option Quantity: 130
  • Strike Price: $210
  • Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023

Disney

  • Date Purchased: Dec. 17
  • Total Cost: $100,001 - $250,000
  • Option Quantity: 50
  • Strike Price: $130
  • Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Pelosi has repeatedly insisted that members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks. It's something that she has benefited from in the past, most notably through her purchase of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) call options at the beginning of the year.

See Also: Here's How Much Nancy Pelosi's Tesla Calls Are Worth Today

It looks like the House Speaker is anticipating a continued bull run for stocks in 2022, specifically in the technology space. 

Photo: U.S. Embassy Ghana from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Government Long Ideas News Options Politics Markets Trading Ideas General

