House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Loads Call Options In Alphabet, Micron, Roblox, Salesforce And Disney
The Democratic majority leader seems to be keeping busy while Congress is in recess for the holidays. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased millions of dollars worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.
Pelosi bought call options in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), according to financial disclosures published Thursday.
Here is a closer look at what Pelosi is betting on.
Alphabet
- Date Purchased: Dec. 17
- Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million
- Option Quantity: 10
- Strike Price: $2,000
- Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022
Micron
- Date Purchased: Dec. 21
- Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000
- Option Quantity: 100
- Strike Price: $50
- Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022
Roblox
- Date Purchased: Dec. 20
- Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000
- Option Quantity: 100
- Strike Price: $100
- Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023
Salesforce
- Date Purchased: Dec. 20
- Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million
- Option Quantity: 130
- Strike Price: $210
- Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023
Disney
- Date Purchased: Dec. 17
- Total Cost: $100,001 - $250,000
- Option Quantity: 50
- Strike Price: $130
- Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022
Pelosi has repeatedly insisted that members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks. It's something that she has benefited from in the past, most notably through her purchase of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) call options at the beginning of the year.
It looks like the House Speaker is anticipating a continued bull run for stocks in 2022, specifically in the technology space.
