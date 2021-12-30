House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Loads Call Options In Alphabet, Micron, Roblox, Salesforce And Disney

The Democratic majority leader seems to be keeping busy while Congress is in recess for the holidays. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased millions of dollars worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.

Pelosi bought call options in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), according to financial disclosures published Thursday.

Here is a closer look at what Pelosi is betting on.

Alphabet

Date Purchased: Dec. 17

Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million

Option Quantity: 10

Strike Price: $2,000

Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Micron

Date Purchased: Dec. 21

Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000

Option Quantity: 100

Strike Price: $50

Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Roblox

Date Purchased: Dec. 20

Total Cost: $250,001 - $500,000

Option Quantity: 100

Strike Price: $100

Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023

Salesforce

Date Purchased: Dec. 20

Total Cost: $500,001 - $1 million

Option Quantity: 130

Strike Price: $210

Expiration: Jan. 20, 2023

Disney

Date Purchased: Dec. 17

Total Cost: $100,001 - $250,000

Option Quantity: 50

Strike Price: $130

Expiration: Sept. 16, 2022

Pelosi has repeatedly insisted that members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks. It's something that she has benefited from in the past, most notably through her purchase of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) call options at the beginning of the year.

It looks like the House Speaker is anticipating a continued bull run for stocks in 2022, specifically in the technology space.

Photo: U.S. Embassy Ghana from Flickr.