Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:53am   Comments
DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) has prohibited current and former employees from selling company shares indefinitely, Financial Times reports. DiDi extended the prohibition from December 27 without setting a new end date. 

  • DiDi lost 60% of its value, or ~$38 billion in stock market capitalization, since its $4.4 billion U.S. initial public offering in June. 
  • Related Content: China's Latest Ride-Hailing Regulations Likely To Spell Trouble For DiDi, Alibaba
  • Chinese authorities launched an investigation into DiDi's data security practices days after the company went public. The group announced in December 2021 that it would delist from the U.S. and pursue a listing in Hong Kong. 
  • DiDi remains unable to sign up new users, and China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove 25 of its other apps, including those that register new drivers. 
  • Government data show DiDi's ride count in China has declined since China pulled its apps from online stores. 
  • Current and former DiDi employees cannot sell shares until successfully trading in Hong Kong. 
  • DiDi's big investors, including SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) Vision Fund, will still be able to start selling their shares on December 27. 
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), a significant shareholder in DiDi, has indicated that it would gradually sell its stake. 
  • Other DiDi investors include Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and dozens of venture capital firms.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 1.96% at $5.49 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

