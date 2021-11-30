China's Latest Ride-Hailing Regulations Likely To Spell Trouble For DiDi, Alibaba
- China's agencies, including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry, and public security bureau, issued a standard package of rules to protect the rights of the millions of ride-hailing drivers, Bloomberg reports.
- The agencies ordered DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and its smaller rivals to strengthen social insurance for drivers while adopting "reasonable" commissions.
- The agencies warned against using data to take advantage of consumers.
- China will establish local-level supervisory offices staffed by personnel from multiple agencies before the year's end.
- Beijing recently ordered DiDi to delist from the U.S., which carried on its June IPO amid regulatory objections.
- Recently Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ramped up ride-hailing investments.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 7.04% at $7.26 on the last check Tuesday.
