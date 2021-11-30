 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's Latest Ride-Hailing Regulations Likely To Spell Trouble For DiDi, Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
China's Latest Ride-Hailing Regulations Likely To Spell Trouble For DiDi, Alibaba
  • China's agencies, including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry, and public security bureau, issued a standard package of rules to protect the rights of the millions of ride-hailing drivers, Bloomberg reports.
  • The agencies ordered DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and its smaller rivals to strengthen social insurance for drivers while adopting "reasonable" commissions. 
  • The agencies warned against using data to take advantage of consumers. 
  • China will establish local-level supervisory offices staffed by personnel from multiple agencies before the year's end.
  • Beijing recently ordered DiDi to delist from the U.S., which carried on its June IPO amid regulatory objections.
  • Recently Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ramped up ride-hailing investments. 
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 7.04% at $7.26 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + DIDI)

Uber Looks To Shutdown Uber Eats In Hong Kong After India In Quest Of Numero Uno Position
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba's Market Cap Has More Than Halved Since Ant IPO Debacle
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rival Xpeng Fall As Hang Seng Extends Losses, Li Auto Strikes Gains
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Dada's Record 'Single's Day' Performance Fails To Hide Yawning Losses
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com