 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why XL Fleet Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:
Why XL Fleet Shares Are Surging Today

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded a pilot project with the Department of Defense to prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles.

XL Fleet earned the opportunity through a highly competitive bidding process. The fuel-saving technology has the potential to be applied to tens of thousands of existing vehicles across a wide range of military applications.

The pilot program began on Oct. 1 and will take place for a total of 13 months.

"XL Fleet’s proven technology, flexible platform and deep experience in applying sustainable technologies to fleet vehicles make us an ideal fit for the U.S. military’s specialized needs for this project," said Tod Hynes, founder and president of XL Fleet.

"We can help extend the operational range of their tactical vehicles, while supporting our troops’ safety and providing significant fuel and operating cost savings and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Hynes added. 

XL Fleet is a provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America.

See Also: 12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

XL Price Action: XL Fleet has traded as high as $35 and as low as $4.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 22.80% at $5.70 on Tuesday morning. 

Photo: ArmyAmber from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
XL Fleet Appoints Eric Tech As CEO; Expects Supply Chain Issues To Impact Q3 Revenue
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Tod Hynes why it's movingGovernment News Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com