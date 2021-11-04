 Skip to main content

Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is pursuing a massive cloud-computing contract with the Department of Defense, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • Google abandoned a similar bid process three years back in the face of employee protests.
  • Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian recently met Pentagon officials to discuss the bid process for a contract called the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability.
  • The three-year contract will be split across multiple bidders, replacing the 10-year, $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract terminated in July.
  • The project was a bone of contention between Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), which won the bidding, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)which contended the process was politically motivated under the Trump administration.
  • The officials expect cloud-industry leaders Amazon and Microsoft to bid on the contract and other qualified bidders like Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM).
  • Google's cloud marketing share of 6% lags considerably behind Amazon at 41% and Microsoft at 20%.
  • Related Content: Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.10% at $334.32 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

