Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is pursuing a massive cloud-computing contract with the Department of Defense, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Google abandoned a similar bid process three years back in the face of employee protests.
- Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian recently met Pentagon officials to discuss the bid process for a contract called the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability.
- The three-year contract will be split across multiple bidders, replacing the 10-year, $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract terminated in July.
- The project was a bone of contention between Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), which won the bidding, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which contended the process was politically motivated under the Trump administration.
- The officials expect cloud-industry leaders Amazon and Microsoft to bid on the contract and other qualified bidders like Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM).
- Google's cloud marketing share of 6% lags considerably behind Amazon at 41% and Microsoft at 20%.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.10% at $334.32 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
